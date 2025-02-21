Milestone moment for Oceanian female match officials

First OFC men's tournament to feature an all-female officiating team

Eleven match officials from five nations, including trio from 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

"These officials have worked tirelessly and proven themselves at the highest level" - OFC Head of Refereeing Kevin Stoltenkamp

The Cook Islands was the unlikely location as a slice of refereeing history was made last week. The Polynesian nation sits in a remote location partway between Australia and the South American mainland. Tiny by population - it is among the smallest of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations with around 15,000 inhabitants - the island country is conversely spread over an enormous area of ocean. Mostly well-known for tourism, the Cook Islands now have a place in the Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) annals as the location for a landmark event – the first OFC men's tournament to feature an all-female officiating team. Eleven FIFA match officials representing Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Tonga officiated at the qualifying tournament for the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 held at the palm tree-lined CIFA (Cook Islands Football Association) Academy in the capital Avarua. There was double cause for local celebration as Tupapa Maraerenga became the first Cook Islands side to win the qualifying tournament for six years. The winner will be decided in April’s continental final with the eight-team field headed by reigning champions and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ participants Auckland City FC.

FIFA Covid-19 funds were dedicated to match officials immediately post Covid (2020-2021). Investment in each nation’s referee development is funded via the respective Member Association’s operational funds from the FIFA Forward programme. “These appointments are a testament to the tireless work that the referees are investing in their personal growth. It is also a huge milestone for the Member Associations and the Oceania Football Confederation as they have given support and development opportunities for the officials to strive. These women are amazing role models, and their stories will inspire generations to come. Congratulations to the whole OFC football family,” said FIFA Head of Women’s Refereeing Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb. OFC Head of Refereeing Kevin Stoltenkamp hailed the milestone achievement, with the appointments also an opportunity to build on the legacy of the first senior World Cup to be held in the region. “These officials have worked tirelessly and proven themselves at the highest level, with many officiating at FIFA tournaments,” commented Stoltenkamp. “This is a testament to the growing quality of referees coming through Oceania and our commitment to creating a more inclusive football community. “It is a historic moment for female match officials and the Oceania Football Confederation.”

Among the officiating team were referee Anna-Marie Keighley (New Zealand), and assistant referees Sarah Jones (New Zealand) and Maria Salamasina (Samoa), all of whom featured at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™. Five of the OFC’s 11 nations were represented in the Cook Islands with each match official offered an added layer of personal development amid the degrees of difference presented by men’s football. “A lot of them [male players], if they’re not happy with the referees’ decision, honestly, they listen to us. That is really good, we really appreciate that,” Salamasina said. “If they don’t, then as part of the laws and rules of the game, the cards [are] coming out. It’s a matter of respect and understanding football.”

Experienced Tongan assistant referee Salamasina added: “For me, this is so special. It’s the first time ever that an all-female team [has officiated] in a men’s tournament. Not only that, but we’re all FIFA match officials. This is a historic moment, not just for us, but for all female referees in the Pacific.” Now that the pathway to the highest level has expanded, the opportunities offered for aspiring young female match officials is clear.

“OFC has been really supportive regarding general equality. It is really exciting and we are learning from each other,” said Fiji match official Torika Delai, while also adding some advice for aspiring female referees. “Take up the challenge and get inspired.”

Referees:

Anna Marie Keighley, Sarah Jones, Beth Rattray (all New Zealand), Shama Maemae (Solomon Islands), Torika Delai (Fiji)

Assistant Referees: