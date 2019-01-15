The Regional Development Offices provide substantive guidance and support to the member associations and act as a key conduit in facilitating the implementation of the FIFA Forward development programme at regional and local levels, with the support of the FIFA Member Associations Division in FIFA’s Paris office. This increased local presence allows FIFA to better understand the key objectives and circumstances on the ground that shape the MAs’ work to develop football for all – boys, girls, men and women – from the grassroots to elite level.