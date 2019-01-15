The Regional Development Offices provide substantive guidance and support to the member associations and act as a key conduit in facilitating the implementation of the FIFA Forward development programme at regional and local levels, with the support of the FIFA Member Associations Division in FIFA’s Paris office. This increased local presence allows FIFA to better understand the key objectives and circumstances on the ground that shape the MAs’ work to develop football for all – boys, girls, men and women – from the grassroots to elite level.
The offices’ main activities include the following:
Administering the FIFA Forward Programme (including by facilitating its implementation and providing oversight)
Serving as the first point of contact for member associations
Coordinating and providing support for FIFA-related activities in the region
Driving knowledge-sharing and education services for member associations
Providing strategic and operational guidance to member associations
Gathering important information for FIFA
Thanks to the Regional Development Offices, FIFA is closer to its member associations than ever before. The regional offices embody FIFA’s presence around the world. Through them, FIFA can better understand the problems that member associations face in their regions and meet their needs to help grow and promote football around the world.