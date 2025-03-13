Libyan football has "positive foundations to build upon" says Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met recently elected LFF counterpart Abdolmola El Mograbi

Libya opened their first ever headquarters in Tripoli in 2021 with help from FIFA Forward

Meeting held in advance of the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the positive progress Libyan football has made in recent years after meeting newly elected Libyan Football Federation (LFF) President Abdolmola El Mograbi ahead of the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt.

Mr El Mograbi was elected in January 2025, replacing Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani who departed in October 2024. He was previously President and Treasurer of the Tripoli Regional Football Federation when the LFF opened their first headquarters in the nation's capital with support from the FIFA Forward programme.

"It was a pleasure to meet recently elected Libyan Football Federation President, Abdolmola El Mograbi. I congratulated Mr El Mograbi on his election in January and assured him that Libya has FIFA's full backing as they look to fulfil their footballing potential," Mr Infantino said of the meeting, which was also attended by Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, Kevin Lamour, FIFA Chief Operating Officer, and Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director Africa.

"With the help of the FIFA Forward programme, Libya opened their first ever headquarters in Tripoli in 2021. Three years later Libya secured their first win at a FIFA tournament, beating New Zealand 3-1 at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.

"These are positive foundations to build upon, and I want to assure Mr El Mograbi that Libya can continue to count on FIFA's support as they look to grow the beautiful game in their magnificent country, and we look forward to seeing many more tournament appearances - and victories - in the future."

Mr El Mograbi was equally delighted to meet the FIFA President and Secretary General, describing it as "an honour" to meet them.

"We rely on (FIFA)'s help for football development in Libya, in particular with the structures that have just been created in Libya, including two large venues in Benghazi and Tripoli," he said.