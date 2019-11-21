FIFA President inaugurates FIFA Forward-funded infrastructure in El Salvador  

Concluding a three-day tour of Caribbean and Central American countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Concacaf President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani today took part in the XVIII Central American Football Union (UNCAF) Ordinary Congress in El Salvador. The visit was also marked by a meeting with the State President and the inauguration of a new residency for El Salvador national teams, 'Villa Selecta'.

The UNCAF Congress was an opportunity for President Infantino to exchange with all the regional football leaders on the progress of the game in Central America.

“The 7 UNCAF Member Associations are doing great progress in the development of our game, with a clear vision and direction, in a region where football represents so much for the people," said Infantino. "The regional association is making best use of the FIFA Forward funds allocated to all such associations around the world by investing in the organisation of competitions at all levels, for boys and girls, and I can only congratulate them for their serious work and encourage them to do even more in the future, together with FIFA and Concacaf."

FIFA President in El Salvador Previous 01 / 06 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the the XVIII Central American Football Union (UNCAF) Ordinary Congress in El Salvador. 02 / 06 FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the the XVIII Central American Football Union (UNCAF) Ordinary Congress in El Salvador. 03 / 06 FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the the XVIII Central American Football Union (UNCAF) Ordinary Congress in El Salvador. 04 / 06 FIFA President Gianni Infantino inaugurates the FIFA Forward-funded Villa Selecta in El Salvador. 05 / 06 FIFA President Gianni Infantino inaugurates the FIFA Forward-funded Villa Selecta in El Salvador. 06 / 06 FIFA President Gianni Infantino inaugurates the FIFA Forward-funded Villa Selecta in El Salvador. Next

Following the Congress, the FIFA President attended the inauguration of the new Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) residency for national teams, which was funded through FIFA’s Forward programme. The new facility provides ideal conditions for the national teams' commitments and allows for the possibility of hosting four squads at the same time.

“Villa Selecta is a very good example of an essential infrastructure that is missing in several of our member associations," Infantino added. "The FIFA Forward financing is helping them to solve this problem and I have to say I am impressed by the quality of the project that FESFUT put together here in San Salvador.”