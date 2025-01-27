Somalia revives futsal championship after 15-year absence

Fifteen teams took part in month-long Somali Futsal Championship

FIFA provided guidance and financial support for the tournament

Football has played a key role in building peace, Somali Football Federation President says

Football in Somalia has received another boost with the return of the country’s futsal championship for the first time in 15 years. Fifteen teams took part in the contest, the Somali Futsal Championship, over a one-month period which finished with Al-Zukhri clinching the title on Sunday, 19 January 2025. “The revival of the futsal championship is something that I have been having in mind for a long time," said Somali Football Federation (SFF) President Ali Abdi Mohamed after watching the final. "All matches of the competition were played at night times as the security situation has improved in the capital city." He added that the next target was to revive beach soccer and emphasised the importance of football in the country. "Football has played a key role in our country’s peacebuilding, youth integration and development in many sectors including the business sector,” he said.

FIFA supported the SFF throughout the process, offering guidance as well as financial support to help with planning and logistics. This followed another boost for the game last year with the staging of a women's football tournament in the country for the first time. Eight teams took part in the contest in November 2024 under the theme Beyond Barriers and it is hoped that a dedicated women's league will follow. Before that, on 8 March 2024, the first-ever official futsal game to be played by Somali women took place in the capital city of Mogadishu.

Mr Mohamed met FIFA president Gianni Infantino in July 2024 at the FIFA office in Paris where discussions focused on the growth of the game in the Horn of Africa nation.