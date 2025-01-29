Pop superstar Robbie Williams to collaborate with FIFA on various music projects as FIFA Music Ambassador

The world-famous singer-songwriter to collaborate with FIFA on various music projects for FIFA tournaments and events

Robbie Williams to perform a song for the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, an event he says will be “massive”

Announcement made at the kick-off event for the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour

English singer-songwriter and global pop megastar Robbie Williams will collaborate with FIFA on several new music projects for official FIFA tournaments and events, including the FIFA Club World Cup™, which will take place in the United States from 14 June to 13 July 2025.

A self-proclaimed “devotee” of the beautiful game and current president of English club Port Vale FC, Williams was named by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the FIFA Music Ambassador at a launch event for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in New York on Thursday, 16 January 2025.

Although the precise details of the exciting collaboration between FIFA and one of the music world’s best-selling artists will be disclosed in the build-up to the FIFA Club World Cup’s opening fixture between Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami CF at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday 14 June 2025, Williams has already revealed he will perform a song for the upcoming summer’s must-see sporting spectacle.

⁠”It’s an absolute honour to be doing this,” Williams told the FIFA President in front of a star-studded audience at trophy collaborator Tiffany & Co.’s flagship Manhattan store. After performing some of his biggest hits, including ‘Feel’ and ‘Angels’, the former Take That star expressed his delight at the creation of the 63-game FIFA Club World Cup™, which he believes is guaranteed to entertain and impress.

Robbie Williams to collaborate with FIFA as FIFA Music Ambassador 01:15

“Whenever there is a summer without football, I get very, very bored. It actually feels lonely without football, but yet here we are,” Williams explained. “Thank you, FIFA, for creating this for me so I don’t feel lonely in the summer. I guess that football is my security blanket and what better than this massive competition this summer. I can’t wait to watch.”

FIFA’s pioneering new competition stands alone as the most inclusive club tournament in football history, as the participating teams earned their place either by winning their confederation’s premier club tournament, or courtesy of their consistently good results at continental level across the four-year qualifying period (2021-2024). In less than five months’ time, the 32 qualified teams, representing all six confederations, will come together across 12 world-class venues in 11 US cities to play for the right to be crowned football’s first true club world champions.