FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour kicks off with star-studded event at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark in New York City

The FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour was launched today at The Landmark, Tiffany & Co.’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship store, marking the start of a historic five-month global journey that will see the new, shimmering prize visit the home cities of all 32 competing clubs around the world. The New York departure event – a glittering celebration of this brand-new, generation-defining tournament – was attended by over 200 special guests. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström were by joined by presidents, CEOs and guests from participating clubs, representatives of FIFA commercial and media partners, including the tournament’s exclusive global broadcaster, DAZN, as well as Tiffany & Co.’s leadership. The event reached a crescendo with a headline performance from music icon Robbie Williams – who delivered an intimate stripped-back set from his incredible catalogue of greatest hits and new material – all after a soulful session with one of the world’s leading classical musicians, the pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench, who kicked off the event.

“Over 140 days in 29 cities across 20 countries, this will be an epic journey for the trophy and a tournament that is breaking new ground and redefining global club football – and we’ve sent it off in style,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour will give players, coaches and fans from all over the world the chance to see the most coveted prize in global club football live, taking their passion to the world and uniting them in their excitement and the dream of becoming the first winners of the new FIFA Club World Cup.”

The dazzling event coincided with the reopening of ticket sales for the inaugural tournament, with the general public now able to book their seats for all play-off matches, in addition to the group-stage matches offered in the first sales phase. Details of this sales phase can be found on FIFA.com/tickets.

A truly global journey to “Take It To The World!”

The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy will now travel to Europe and embark on an epic 147-day tour across 20 countries and 29 cities, starting in Lisbon, Portugal. From Manchester to Tokyo, from Rio de Janeiro to Casablanca, this five-month journey will culminate in Miami in time for the tournament’s opening match on Saturday, 14 June 2025, when Inter Miami CF take on Al Ahly FC at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium. The Trophy Tour’s objective is to ”Take It To The World!”, and FIFA is inviting all 32 participating clubs to celebrate with their fans and share what sets them apart, both on and off the pitch, with a global audience. Each stop will share stories of the spirit, soul and traditions of the participating clubs through once-in-a-lifetime moments and events for the public. Fans will be able to follow these stories with content and interviews from the tour available across DAZN.com. For more information on the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour and its journey, visit FIFA.com.

