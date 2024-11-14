Innovative FIFA Club World Cup Trophy unveiled ahead of new tournament in 2025

Bold prize that will reward the one and only FIFA club world champions fuses state-of-the-art production with innovative design

Conceived by FIFA and crafted in collaboration with Tiffany & Co., the trophy features intricate details that portray football’s rich history

Prestigious golden trophy can transform from a shield into a multifaceted and orbital structure

FIFA has unveiled the official FIFA Club World Cup Trophy that will be lifted for the first time at next year’s tournament, set to be staged at 12 world-class venues across 11 Host Cities in the United States from Sunday, 15 June to Sunday, 13 July 2025. The new trophy, designed by FIFA and crafted in collaboration with global luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co., will be presented to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ winners, who will be crowned after the final at the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Innovative, inclusive, groundbreaking and truly global, the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup deserves a trophy that represents all of this. It is both prestigious and timeless – a golden trophy that is a symbol of the future and inspired by the past.” “The team who lift this trophy will hold the world of club football in their hands. To the players who win it, history belongs to you! Let’s take it to the world and celebrate it as we look forward to the start of a new era for football when the one and only FIFA club world champions lift the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy in New York New Jersey on 13 July 2025.”

FIFA Club World Cup Trophy unveiled | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 02:38

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co., Anthony Ledru, added: “With a legacy dating back 160 years, Tiffany & Co. has crafted some of the most iconic championship trophies in history, setting the standard for craft and design. The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy is the next chapter in our long history of creating the world’s most revered symbols of athletic achievement.” A symbol of the future, inspired by the past Boasting a 24-carat gold-plated finish, the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy features intricate laser-engraved inscriptions on both sides, showcasing text and imagery that portray football’s rich history. The inscriptions include a world map and the names of all 211 FIFA Member Associations and the six confederations, representing the geographical and cultural diversity of the beautiful game. The trophy’s central disc displays an array of icons that capture football’s traditions, including symbols of stadiums and equipment and a world map. The trophy also features engravings in 13 languages and Braille, further highlighting the inclusive spirit of the global game and ensuring that the tournament’s legacy is accessible to diverse audiences around the world. Space is available to laser-engrave the emblems of the winning clubs for 24 editions of the tournament. Furthermore, the trophy can transform from a shield into a multifaceted and orbital structure – an adaptable design that establishes a powerful visual structure.

Innovative FIFA Club World Cup Trophy unveiled 00:45