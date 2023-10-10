One-month countdown to FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™

In exactly one month’s time, 24 teams will convene in Indonesia for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ , the first FIFA competition to take place in the country. Since its first edition in 1985, the FIFA U-17 World Cup has provided generations of young players with promising futures with a stage for them to show their burgeoning talent. They include Neymar, Nwankwo Kanu, Luis Figo, Hidetoshi Nakata, Gianluigi Buffon and many other great players vying for World Cup glory before they made their names. To gain even more public enthusiasm ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, the Trophy Experience will be held in four Host Cities, showcasing the FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy. The trophy, which symbolises the supremacy contested by 24 countries, will be displayed to a wide audience at Bundaran HI, Jakarta (15 October), Cikapayang Dago Park, Bandung (22 October), Balai Pemuda, Surabaya (29 October), and Gapura Ngarsopuro, Surakarta (5 November).

At the Trophy Experience event, people will be able to get up close to the FIFA U 17 World Cup Trophy, as well as attend quizzes, talk shows and family activities. “Today marks the one-month countdown – soon, we will write the history of our country, Indonesia. We will be delighted to welcome our friends from around the world to come here and enjoy the tournament,” said Erick Thohir, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee and President of the Football Association of Indonesia. Hosts Indonesia will meet Ecuador in the tournament opener. The group-stage draw also threw up a mouth-watering clash between the winners of the past two editions, Brazil and England. To find out more about the FIFA U 17 World Cup Indonesia 2023, go to FIFA+. Tickets are now available exclusively on FIFA.com/tickets, with prices ranging from IDR 75,000 for a one-day pass. These tickets will give you access to both games on double header days.