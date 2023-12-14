Finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 confirmed

FIFA has announced the finalists for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Winners will be crowned on Monday 15 January 2024 in London, England

Results will be published in full on FIFA.com following the awards ceremony

The winners of each respective award will be revealed at a London ceremony on Monday 15 January 2024. Next month’s ceremony will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2017 and 2018 award ceremonies were also staged in the city.

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Award finalists

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):

Mackenzie Arnold (Australia / West Ham United FC)

Catalina Coll (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Mary Earps (England / Manchester United)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalists

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC / Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award finalists

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach are (in alphabetical order):

Jonatan Giráldez (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / England)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalists

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach are (in alphabetical order):

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy / SSC Napoli)

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award are (in alphabetical order):

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia / Deportivo Cali Femenino / Real Madrid CF)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / CF Pachuca Femenil

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalists

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player are (in alphabetical order):

Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain / Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)

FIFA Puskás Award finalists

FIFA has also announced the three finalists for FIFA Puskás Award. They are (in alphabetical order):

Julio Enciso (Paraguay / Brighton & Hove Albion FC)

Guilherme Madruga (Brazil / Botafogo Futebol Clube)

Nuno Santos (Portugal / Sporting CP)