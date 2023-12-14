Finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 confirmed

FIFA has announced the finalists for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Winners will be crowned on Monday 15 January 2024 in London, England
Results will be published in full on FIFA.com following the awards ceremony
The winners of each respective award will be revealed at a London ceremony on Monday 15 January 2024. Next month’s ceremony will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2017 and 2018 award ceremonies were also staged in the city.
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Award finalists
The finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):
Mackenzie Arnold (Australia / West Ham United FC)
Catalina Coll (Spain / FC Barcelona)
Mary Earps (England / Manchester United)
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalists
The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):
Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC / Al Hilal)
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)
Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award finalists
The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach are (in alphabetical order):
Jonatan Giráldez (Spain / FC Barcelona)
Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC)
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / England)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalists
The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach are (in alphabetical order):
Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)
Simone Inzaghi (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano)
Luciano Spalletti (Italy / SSC Napoli)
The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists
The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award are (in alphabetical order):
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)
Linda Caicedo (Colombia / Deportivo Cali Femenino / Real Madrid CF)
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / CF Pachuca Femenil
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalists
The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player are (in alphabetical order):
Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City FC)
Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain / Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)
FIFA Puskás Award finalists
FIFA has also announced the three finalists for FIFA Puskás Award. They are (in alphabetical order):
Julio Enciso (Paraguay / Brighton & Hove Albion FC)
Guilherme Madruga (Brazil / Botafogo Futebol Clube)
Nuno Santos (Portugal / Sporting CP)
The three finalists for the respective Goalkeeper, Coach and Player awards have been selected by an international jury comprising: women’s national team coaches, women’s national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA’s official website. For the FIFA Puskás Award, selections from the two voting groups – fans and expert panellists – each counted for 50 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group. The voting procedure is supervised by independent observers and the full voting and award process are detailed in the Rules of Allocation. Results will be published in full on FIFA.com following the awards ceremony on 15 January 2024. To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, fans can visit FIFA.com. Fans can also join the discussion about who should win the Awards by using the hashtag #TheBest.