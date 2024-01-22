FIFA World Cup™ candidate workshop kicks off in Zurich

As part of the respective bidding processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, a three-day candidate workshop got underway in Zurich today. Around 35 representatives from the member associations bidding to host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ (Morocco, Portugal and Spain) and its accompanying centenary celebration (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) and the FIFA World Cup 2034™ (Saudi Arabia) have gathered at the Home of FIFA for interactive sessions and individual meetings as part of a targeted dialogue initiated by FIFA. In a series of tailor-made sessions, FIFA provided an overview on key topics related to the respective bidding processes for each edition of the tournament and the centenary celebration proposed for the 2030 instalment, including hosting concepts, sporting and general infrastructure, services, government support and legal matters, and human rights and sustainability.

Looking ahead to the next key steps in the robust selection processes, the bidding member associations are due to submit their bids in July 2024, following which FIFA will thoroughly evaluate the bids and publish its evaluation reports. Should the relevant requirements be met, the FIFA Congress will take a decision on the appointment of the hosts of the respective competitions. All relevant documents, including the bid books and bid evaluation reports, will be published on FIFA.com. The minimum hosting requirements form the basis of the bidding processes, as outlined in the following documents: FIFA World Cup 2030™ – Overview of Hosting Requirements FIFA World Cup 2034™ – Overview of Hosting Requirements Further details on the bidding processes are available on the respective microsites: FIFA World Cup 2030 FIFA World Cup 2034