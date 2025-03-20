Japan book first ticket to game-changing FIFA World Cup 26™

The Samurai Blue have secured their place at the greatest sporting event ever by beating Bahrain

Japan join hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA, who qualified automatically

One of four OFC teams will clinch qualification during this international window, while five other nations could wrap up their berth

Japan have become the first nation to book their place at the FIFA World Cup 26™ through confederation qualifying, having sealed their spot with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain. In doing so, the Samurai Blue have reaffirmed their status as one of Asian football’s powerhouses and joined the most exciting and inclusive sporting event of all time in style.

“Omedetou [congratulations], Japan, for being the first country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 26 in addition to the host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States of America,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“You deserve this qualification. We all remember the emotions of the last World Cup in Qatar, the emotions that you gave to the entire world in a thrilling qualifying stage, passing the group stage. And we all remember you, as well, as a brilliant co-host of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. See you in North America in 2026.”

One further team will certainly secure their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 26 during this international window, and up to five more could follow suit. On Monday, 24 March, history will be made in the final match of the third stage of OFC qualifying. The winners of the clash between New Zealand or Fiji and Tahiti or New Caledonia will claim Oceania’s first-ever guaranteed FIFA World Cup™ berth, with the losing finalists earning a place in the play-off tournament, to be contested in March 2026.

A day later, back in Asia, IR Iran, Iraq, Korea Republic and Uzbekistan could be next in line. Furthermore, Argentina could ensure that they are in the mix to defend their 2022 title depending on their results away to Uruguay tomorrow and at home to arch-rivals Brazil on Tuesday, as well as how games elsewhere in South America pan out.

Around the world

After a nine-month break, the African qualifiers resumed yesterday. However, no CAF representatives at the global extravaganza will be confirmed until September. In June, the Concacaf teams will return to the fray with everything still to play for in the region.

This month’s international window is made all the more special by the fact that UEFA is kicking off its qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26. The first round, which begins tomorrow, will follow a familiar format: there are 12 groups of four or five teams, with the group winners progressing directly to the 2026 showpiece.

By the time the final draw is held in North America towards the end of this year, we will know 42 of the 48 participants in this landmark edition of the FIFA World Cup, with play-offs to determine the final half-dozen.

The play-off tournament will include teams from five of the six confederations: one each from the AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and the OFC and two from Concacaf. There are two World Cup places up for grabs in that tournament. In addition, UEFA will hold separate play-offs, in which 16 teams will battle it out for the four remaining European spots.