FIFA files appeal to Swiss Federal Tribunal against CAS award in proceedings involving Yves Jean-Bart

On 14 February 2023, FIFA was notified the award issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), annulling the lifetime ban from football-related activities that had been imposed by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee against Mr. Yves Jean-Bart, the former president of the Haitian Football Federation, on 18 November 2020 following an extensive investigation conducted by the Independent Ethics Committee. After having carefully analyzed the CAS award, FIFA is concerned that this award contains a number of very serious procedural and substantive flaws, including the CAS Panel’s failure to evaluate key pieces of evidence that were offered by FIFA. As a result, FIFA can confirm it has filed an appeal against the CAS award before the Swiss Federal Tribunal, requesting its annulment and referral back to CAS. FIFA remains strongly committed to protecting victims of sexual abuse and misconduct in football and will continue to apply ‘zero tolerance’ to any such acts perpetrated by persons falling under its jurisdiction.