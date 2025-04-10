Each FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ host city to receive USD one million legacy commitment from FIFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced a total legacy contribution of USD 11 million

Funds to be used to build mini-FIFA pitches and support social projects to drive football and foster community across the United States

All host cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, DC – to benefit

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that FIFA will make a legacy contribution of USD one million to each of the 11 cities that will host matches at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, ensuring that the impact of the groundbreaking global tournament will be felt for years to come.

As the United States gets set to host two major FIFA events over the next two years (FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026™), Mr Infantino explained that FIFA will make significant funds available to each host city to help build small community-focused pitches and to support other social projects.

“We care about our social role, which is why we are in the process of establishing the FIFA Foundation USA. Also, for the legacy of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, we will contribute USD 1 million to each of the 11 cities that will host matches to support local social projects,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “This means ideally installing mini pitches and organising soccer activities with children on these pitches in areas where they are most needed in each city, something that will ensure that the impact of this groundbreaking global tournament will be felt for years to come.”

The FIFA President, who is currently visiting several of the tournament’s host cities, meeting with local stakeholders from all areas of the soccer community, added: “This is a symbol and a sign that we want to do something for the community because one of the things that strikes me here in North America, and this has to change, is that there are not enough facilities to play soccer in the right environment,” he added. “So, to give something, to contribute in building something in the areas of the cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, DC – that is most needed is something that we have to do. It is our responsibility and I hope that many will follow us in this.”

This latest announcement continues the momentum building into the tournament and further underlines the positive social, sporting and economic impact the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ is expected to have in the US and globally.

Last week a socioeconomic analysis of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup by OpenEconomics revealed that the competition could help generate up to USD 21.1 billion in global Gross Domestic Product, including USD 9.6 billion in the US. The study also revealed that this year’s celebration of global club football could generate USD 17.1 billion in gross output and unlock USD 3.36 billion in social benefits across the US, while supporting the creation of approximately 105,000 jobs there.

Also last week the FIFA President paid tribute to the first responders and those impacted in the Los Angeles, Pasadena/Altadena community by the devastating January 2025 wildfires. As a token of appreciation, Mr Infantino shared that FIFA will be donating two tickets per first responder for FIFA Club World Cup matches staged at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, up to 30,000 tickets.

And in late March FIFA confirmed its target to distribute USD 250 million in solidarity for club football across the world while at the same time confirming that FIFA’s revenues, which are set aside for global club football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations, would remain untouched. This unprecedented solidarity investment programme will boost FIFA’s efforts to make football truly global.

The biggest, most inclusive global club competition ever

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off in Miami on Saturday, 14 June. A total of 63 matches will take place across 12 host venues, culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.