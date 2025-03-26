FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: record prize money and unprecedented solidarity to benefit club football

FIFA Club World Cup™ winners to earn up to 125 USD million

USD 1 billion prize money to 32 participating clubs

Target of USD 250 million in solidarity for club football across the world

All revenue to be distributed to club football as FIFA’s reserves remain untouched

In line with the budgetary principles for the FIFA Club World Cup™ and following fruitful discussions with key stakeholders, including the European Club Association, as well as the approval of the FIFA Council, FIFA has confirmed the distribution model for its new club competition that includes USD 1 billion prize money for the 32 participating clubs, plus a substantial and groundbreaking global solidarity model.

“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of USD 125 million foreseen for the winners,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme where we have a target of an additional 250 million dollars being provided to club football across the world. This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts in making football truly global.

“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA’s reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations.”

The distribution model for the 2025 edition will comprise the following pillars:

Total prize money pot: USD 1 billion, comprised of a sporting performance pillar of USD 475 million and a participation pillar of USD 525 million.

Sporting performance pillar: USD 475 million

Stage Per club Group Stage (three matches) USD 2.0 million win/1.0 million draw per club Round of 16 + USD 7.5 million Quarter-Final + USD 13.125 million Semi-Final + USD 21.0 million Finalist + USD 30.0 million Winner + USD 40.0 million

Participation pillar: USD 525 million

Continent Per club Europe USD 12.81-38.19 million * South America USD 15.21 million North, Central American & Caribbean USD 9.55 million Asia USD 9.55 million Africa USD 9.55 million Oceania USD 3.58 million