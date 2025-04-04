FIFA receives confirmations of interest in hosting 2031 and 2035 editions of FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Expression of interest from the U.S. Soccer Federation to jointly bid with other Member Associations from Concacaf to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™

Expression of interest from The Football Association, the Irish Football Association, The Scottish Football Association and The Football Association of Wales to jointly bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™

FIFA Congress expected to appoint hosts following thorough bidding processes

The following member associations have confirmed their interest in hosting future editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup:

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™

U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed its interest to submit a joint bid with other Member Associations from Concacaf (to be confirmed in due course).

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™

The Football Association, the Irish Football Association, The Scottish Football Association and The Football Association of Wales confirmed their interest to submit a joint bid

As established in the Bidding Regulations, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for both editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with the hosts expected to be appointed by the FIFA Congress in the second quarter of 2026.

In accordance with the aforementioned regulations and in line with previous bidding processes, the FIFA administration will conduct a targeted dialogue with bidders, to ensure that comprehensive bids are received and evaluated against the minimum hosting requirements. This dialogue will focus on the defined priority areas of the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial matters, and sustainability and human rights.

Following a thorough evaluation process, FIFA will publish its evaluation reports and, should the hosting requirements be met, the member associations gathered at the FIFA Congress will appoint the hosts of the respective competitions.