The Week in Quotes

"He is definitely special. He is the quickest player that I have ever seen play, and I have played against Ronaldo and Messi. His pace is something different to those two. I think he will become the best player in the world in a couple of years, I have no doubt about that." Iceland's Johann Berg Gudmundsson on Kylian Mbappe speaking with Goal.com

"The World Cup will remain a dark spot of my career. The injury was hard to accept. The result was even harder because they won the World Cup. I have a selfish side. I tell myself that I could have been part of the adventure and won the Cup. And I would have it in a corner of my head for the rest my life. It's difficult and no one can put themselves in my shoes. I was really happy for them, but also disgusted. You can not feel like a world champion, as the 60 million French could. It's a strange feeling that during the tournament I wanted them to qualify, but at the same time I wanted them to lose. That was my feeling at the time." French defender Laurent Koscielny on missing out on Russia 2018 glory in an interview with Canal Plus

“Leo is a competitive, fierce animal. That helps others to be competitive. He hates to lose and plays like when he was a kid. In big matches, if the team helps him, he makes the difference. Together with Cristiano [Ronaldo] we have lived and are living an era of two phenomena.” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking at the Festival dello Sport, on Lionel Messi

"You want to play against the best and we want to be the No1 team. We want to beat the big teams. In the past few games we have had draws and not scored, but I think we showed [against Spain] we can beat the top teams and defend well against the top teams. It was a statement and, ­hopefully, in the future, we can put performances in like this as well. We want to win every game and play like that in every game." Kieran Trippier speaking with Standard Sport after England put three past Spain

“I'm telling you the amount of sacrifices we've made - the staff, the players - for the country, we're going to change the culture back home. How they perceive women, it's changed. It’s a big sacrifice. And you know what? Those 20 girls decided they were going to make the change. It’s amazing right now. Not too many words can be said." Jamaica women's head coach Hue Menzies after the Reggae Girlz secured a historic first FIFA Women's World Cup qualification

"Now I’m talking to Thierry Henry saying: ‘I’m coming for you’ on 175! I’m laughing saying it to him but, deep down, inside he knows I’m dead serious!" Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has told Thierry Henry that he aims to break the Frenchman’s record of 175 Premier League goals when speaking with ManUtd.com

"I still have a lot of things to do. I want to accomplish everything. With France, I still have the European Championship to win. I would also, why not, like to compete in the Olympics. Then, with PSG, we all know what [the Champions League] is missing there." France star Kylian Mbappe on future ambitions, speaking with RMC Sport

"It was beautiful feeling. I put a lot of pressure on myself to get in the box and score goals and it’s my position to score goals so I need to keep going. It meant a lot, it’s been three years without scoring so it meant a lot." Raheem Sterling talking with Sky Sports after ending his England goal drought

'Before the 2013 Confederations Cup, Luiz Felipe Scolari was distributing the numbers and I told him that I liked 7 and 11. Dani Alves, however, looked at me and said: "You are the 10, put it on. You have to use it".' Neymar speaking in an interview with UOL Esporte about his Brazil shirt number