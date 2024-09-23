Officials appointed for the knockout phase of the FIFA 2024 Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

Games continue in Tashkent, Bukhara and Andijan

Thirty-nine officials, including two female referees, were appointed to oversee the 10th FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials who will officiate at the round of 16 of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

First up on Tuesday 24 September is Brazil v Costa Rica at 2.30pm (CET) before Netherlands v Ukraine at 5pm (CET) face off for a place in the quarter-finals.

The officiating trio of Juan Cordero, Nicola Manziane and Damian Grabowski will oversee the 2.30 kick-off in Bukhara while Daniel Rodríguez will referee the game in Tashkent. He will be assisted by Daniel Manrique and Diego Molina.

On Wednesday, first up is Spain v Venezuela with a 2.30pm kick-off (CET) in Andijan. An Ran, Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Cristiano Santos will take charge of that one.