FIFA Foundation Community Programme announces support for 114 organisations in 2023

To commemorate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the FIFA Foundation has today confirmed the 114 not-for-profit organisations from 54 countries that will benefit from financial support under its Community Programme in 2023. The FIFA Foundation Community Programme seeks to support local projects that use the power of football to effect positive social change and address the most pressing global challenges facing underprivileged children and young people around the world. The programme seeks to engage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in a variety of initiatives that contribute to good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, no poverty, reduced inequalities, peace, justice and strong institutions, and the promotion of decent work and economic growth.

Upon the announcement of the new list of organisations, Mauricio Macri, Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation, said: “Football has a unique power to reach billions of people around the world, and its significant role as a driver of social change is demonstrated every day. This is at the core of the FIFA Foundation and what the Community Programme is all about. Between 2020 and 2022, the projects funded by the programme benefited more than 250,000 people across the globe – and we hope to reach even more people in 2023. I look forward to seeing these initiatives make a positive impact in their communities.” The call for applications for the latest edition of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme took place in February 2023, and almost 1,000 organisations from more than 110 countries expressed their interest. Applicants had to provide evidence of being non-discriminatory, financially sustainable and not for profit, while also showing a proven commitment to safeguarding children. Proposals also needed to be rooted in their use of football to tackle social issues and bring about positive social change, and the comprehensive selection process included strict eligibility criteria and required solid supporting documentation in the areas of finance and child protection.