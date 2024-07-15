FIFA publishes Disciplinary and Ethics Report 2023/2024

FIFA today published the fifth annual report on the activities of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, the FIFA Appeal Committee and the FIFA Ethics Committee as part of its continued efforts to promote transparency and full disclosure in relation to these judicial bodies’ operations. The report offers comprehensive statistics on the more than 1,000 cases received by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee during the sporting period running from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024. These cases encompass various infractions, such as violations of football competition regulations, the protection of minors, third‑party ownership, match‑fixing, doping and numerous instances related to the enforcement of decisions issued by the FIFA Football Tribunal or the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Moreover, the 2023/2024 edition of the report presents an extensive overview of the activities undertaken by both chambers of the FIFA Ethics Committee, concerning the types of cases handled, the source of the claims and the decisions rendered. The publication of the fifth edition of the report is fully aligned with FIFA’s objectives of increasing transparency and maintaining the distinguished standards that have been fostered and upheld in recent years by its judicial bodies. These objectives underpin the more than 1,000 cases that were investigated and decided upon by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, the independent FIFA Ethics Committee and the FIFA Appeal Committee during the aforementioned sporting period. The report can be accessed here and at legal.fifa.com.