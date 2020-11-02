FIFA launches first-ever Diploma in Club Management

Programme to contribute to creating a more balanced ecosystem at club level

Latest trends and best practices across six key areas to be analysed

Classes to kick off in March 2021

As the world of football evolves and faces unprecedented challenges at all levels, FIFA is launching the Diploma in Club Management, which aims to provide club executives from all around the world with the latest practical know-how and insights from leading football industry experts.

The diploma is in line with FIFA’s objective of creating a more balanced ecosystem by sharing the necessary tools and expertise in order to increase the number of clubs from every region of the world that are able to compete at the highest level.

The programme will analyse the latest trends, including best practices, across the following key areas: leadership and management, club operations and stadium management, sporting and youth academies, governance and legal matters, marketing and communication, and finance.

The diploma will kick off with online classes next March and conclude in January 2022. Subject to travel restrictions, in-person classes are scheduled to take place from 9 to 12 September 2021 and from 13 to 16 January 2022 in London and Zurich respectively.