Mid-year transfer window breaks multiple records

Number of international transfers in men’s and women’s football reaches historic high

More than USD 6.4 billion spent on international transfers

Transfer data presented for the first time on a new digital and interactive platform

FIFA has today released its International Transfer Snapshot (1 June – 2 September 2024), an analysis of the international player transfer activity during the 2024 mid-year transfer window, which reveals a number of record-breaking figures in both men’s and women’s football. For the first time, the report has been published on a new dynamic and engaging platform, which provides in-depth analysis of the most recent transfer window in international football. The FIFA Legal & Compliance Division, after its recent move to Miami, successfully managed all transfers within this important window.

“We are delighted to present this dynamic report, which has been produced by our team in Miami and provides a unique understanding of the key dynamics of the mid-year transfer window,” said FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero. “We have just completed a very intense window which, among others, confirmed the steady development of transfers in women’s football. The current trends also highlight the importance of continuously enhancing the regulatory framework of the transfer system.” To visit the new digital platform and read the full snapshot, please click HERE.