FIFA officially opens new FIFA Legal & Compliance Division office in Miami

FIFA President and FIFA Secretary General tour new FIFA Legal & Compliance Division office in Miami, USA

Division’s switch from FIFA HQ in Zurich, Switzerland, significant in run-up to FIFA World Cup 26™

Move represents the latest step in FIFA's expanding global footprint

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström have visited the new FIFA Legal & Compliance Division office based in Miami, USA, that heralds the organisation’s expanding global footprint across the world ahead of what will be an historic FIFA World Cup 26™.

Previously housed at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, the Legal & Compliance Division has made the trans-Atlantic switch to facilitate preparations for the FIFA World Cup 26, which will be the most inclusive yet with an unprecedented 48 teams and three co-hosts, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

“I am grateful to the FIFA team because they have embraced our new philosophy at FIFA to be truly global,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his address to assembled staff. “But to be global, one must be local, and in that respect, FIFA needs to be present everywhere in the world, and by being here in Miami, this is another example of that. FIFA is proud to be in Miami, and we expect that through the contribution of the legal and compliance team that we will make a positive impact for the development of football.”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström added: “We are proud to have taken the bold step to move the Legal & Compliance Division to our new hub here in Miami. The office is already staffed with a wonderful diverse and international team, which reflects this great city and the values of FIFA. Today is a proud moment - a great day for FIFA - and a move that is sure to be a successful one for our organisation.”