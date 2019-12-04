Global spend on intermediary commissions rises to new record high of USD 653 million

FIFA’s Intermediaries in International Transfers 2019 report is now available. The report offers a summary of the involvement of intermediaries in international transfers completed in FIFA‘s International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) during 2019.

Key highlights:

Of the more than 17,000 transfers completed so far in 2019, 3,557 involved at least one intermediary.

Spending on commissions paid to intermediaries has increased to USD 653.9 million to date in 2019, which is already 19.3% more than during the whole of 2018.

Over 80% of all intermediary commissions worldwide was paid by clubs from Italy, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France combined.

In 2019, Portuguese clubs have so far spent almost half as much on intermediary commissions as on transfer fees.

A total of 242 international transfers of female professional players completed since 1 January have involved at least one intermediary. Compared to 2018, involvement of club intermediaries has more than doubled and spending on intermediary commissions more than tripled.

The report also includes data about average and median intermediary commissions, detailed information at confederation and member association level, and historical comparisons with past years.

The Intermediaries in International Transfers 2019 report is available for free download HERE.