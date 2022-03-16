FIFA adapts temporary rules to provide clarification regarding the movement of Ukrainian players

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFA has been closely monitoring the situation in order to remain in the best possible position to assist Ukrainian clubs and players in any way, including by adopting temporary amendments to its regulations.

The recent developments in Ukraine have led to a need for further clarification concerning the registration of players of Ukrainian nationality with clubs affiliated to other member associations.

Accordingly, the Bureau of the Council has today decided to amend Annexe 7 of the RSTP to provide Ukrainian players with the opportunity to be registered, should they be allowed to leave the country in accordance with current rules on the cross-border movement of Ukrainian nationals.

Therefore, Annexe 7 now clearly explains that Ukrainian players may be allowed to be registered with another club even if that registration period is closed in the association of the club with which they intend to be registered.

In addition, the new amendments clarify that clubs are entitled to register a maximum of two professional players who have benefited from the exceptions provided in Annexe 7. The Interpretive Note to Annexe 7 has also been amended where relevant to provide clarity and precision on these latest amendments.

FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely to ensure that the regulatory framework reflects any developments.