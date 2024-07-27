FIFA Appeal Committee decision on the Canadian Soccer Association and its officials

Following disciplinary proceedings opened against the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA), and its officials Beverly Priestman, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander, the Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to refer the case directly to the FIFA Appeal Committee in accordance with article 56.3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC).

This decision was taken due to the possibility that the outcome of the proceedings affects the development of the ongoing Women’s Olympic Football Tournament - Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024 Final Competition (OFT) and with the aim to safeguard the respondents’ rights.

Accordingly, and after having evaluated all evidence on file, the Chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has issued the following sanctions for violation of art. 13 of the FDC (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and art. 6.1 of the OFT Regulations (Responsibilities):

CSA: an automatic deduction of six points from the Canadian Soccer Association’s Women’s representative team’s standing in Group A of the OFT, and a fine of CHF 200,000, and

Beverly Priestman, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander: each official suspended from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of one year.

CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials of the OFT with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites.

The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage in the scope of the OFT.