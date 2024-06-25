FIFA launches second edition of Integrity Handbook to help member associations tackle match manipulation

Football is not exempted from criminal activity which could undermine the integrity of matches and competitions. One of FIFA’s most important roles is to protect football from such threats as the first of FIFA's strategic objectives for the 2023-2027 cycle makes clear: it states that FIFA should work to prevent “all methods or practices, such as corruption, doping or match manipulation, which might jeopardise the integrity of matches, competitions, players, officials and member associations or give rise to abuse of association football.” FIFA is aware that the threat to football’s integrity will never completely go away and can only be tackled effectively if FIFA and its member associations (MAs) join forces and fight it together. As part of this strategy, FIFA has launched the updated FIFA Integrity Handbook, designed to help member associations and all stakeholders strengthen their own integrity initiatives. Entitled “Protect the Integrity of Football”, the new handbook is the result of FIFA’s continuous efforts to promote integrity, both internally and to the public. The book, developed by the FIFA Integrity group, provides a step-by-step, in-depth analysis of where to begin, what to know and what to do.