Bureau of the Council adopts interim regulatory framework concerning RSTP

Decision follows close consultation with key football stakeholders

Interim rules to apply immediately

FIFA to continue consultation to develop robust, long-term global regulatory framework

The interim regulatory framework addresses the rules about compensation for breach of contract, joint and several liability, inducement for breach of contract, International Transfer Certificates and proceedings before the Football Tribunal, with a view to providing clarity and stability ahead of upcoming registration periods and upholding globally uniform rules.

FIFA considers that it has the responsibility, as the recognised global governing body of football, to provide as much regulatory stability and clarity in the current circumstances.

The interim regulatory framework will apply immediately, including to cases pending before the Football Tribunal, in line with the detailed explanatory notes.

There has been a clear understanding between all parties involved that this interim regulatory framework does not have any impact on the on-going consultation and discussion regarding possible long-term amendments to the RSTP.