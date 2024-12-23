Bureau of the Council adopts interim regulatory framework concerning RSTP

Decision follows close consultation with key football stakeholders
Interim rules to apply immediately
FIFA to continue consultation to develop robust, long-term global regulatory framework
Following FIFA’s fruitful consultation with key football stakeholders in relation to the transfer system and possible amendments to article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), the Bureau of the Council has adopted an interim regulatory framework concerning the RSTP and the Procedural Rules Governing the Football Tribunal.
The interim regulatory framework addresses the rules about compensation for breach of contract, joint and several liability, inducement for breach of contract, International Transfer Certificates and proceedings before the Football Tribunal, with a view to providing clarity and stability ahead of upcoming registration periods and upholding globally uniform rules.
FIFA considers that it has the responsibility, as the recognised global governing body of football, to provide as much regulatory stability and clarity in the current circumstances.
The interim regulatory framework will apply immediately, including to cases pending before the Football Tribunal, in line with the detailed explanatory notes.
There has been a clear understanding between all parties involved that this interim regulatory framework does not have any impact on the on-going consultation and discussion regarding possible long-term amendments to the RSTP.
FIFA looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with key stakeholders as part of the global dialogue launched in October with the objective of developing a robust, transparent, non-discriminatory, objective and proportionate regulatory framework that will apply uniformly to professional football at a global level.