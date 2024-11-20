Report highlights groundbreaking impact of FIFA Clearing House

More than USD 350 million allocated and USD 156.6 million already distributed in training rewards in first 24 months

Striking increase compared to era prior to system’s implementation

Initiative promotes transparency and financial integrity

USD 156.6 million has already been distributed in training rewards by the FIFA Clearing House, an independent financial institution based in Paris and regulated by the French banking supervisory authority. This number is expected to increase even further in future years as many of the transfers completed in the past 24 months still have outstanding installments which will continue to trigger training rewards in the future. These amounts will come on top of the training rewards that will be paid for transfers completed in the coming years.

In 2024 alone, the total value of the training rewards distributed by the FIFA Clearing House so far is more than triple the amount paid in any year prior to the system’s implementation, thus confirming the positive impact of FIFA’s landmark initiative.

“The FIFA Clearing House is fulfilling its core objectives. On the one hand, it is ensuring that the clubs that contribute to the training and education of players in the early years of their careers are rewarded financially, while on the other, it has been making a significant contribution to increasing transparency and financial integrity in the transfer system,” said FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero.

“While we dealt with different challenges in the first 24 months of operations, we remain committed to further improving the functioning of the Clearing House in coordination with key stakeholders, including clubs, member associations and leagues, with the aim of enhancing the user experience and simplifying the onboarding and payment processes, among other aspects,” he added.

FIFA Clearing House | AAS Sarcelles 02:34

The top associations in terms of the net training rewards paid by clubs are England, Saudi Arabia and Germany, while the leading net training-reward recipients are clubs in the Netherlands, France and Argentina. The report also shows a significant redistribution effect, thanks to the training rewards paid by elite clubs to their grassroots counterparts through the FIFA Clearing House.

“This is the first time in our humble provincial club’s 106 years of existence that we have received such funds,” said Celso Martínez, the President of Sportivo Obrero, an amateur club from Paraguay who benefited from the transfer of Robert Morales from Cerro Porteño to Toluca. “It used to be very difficult for us to receive our training compensation or solidarity contributions. But now, through the FIFA Clearing House, everything is clear and transparent. That money is going to help us produce more players for our community,” said Ibrahim Dawuda, the President of Ghana’s Tamale Zaytuna FC in relation to the training rewards received following the transfer of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Sporting CP to Leicester.

FIFA Clearing House | Tamale Zaytuna FC 01:39

A total of 1,665 clubs from more than 100 associations all around the world – and from all levels of club football – have passed a compliance assessment by the FIFA Clearing House and been successfully onboarded. The benefits of the FIFA Clearing House have also been keenly felt in women’s football, with 168 allocation statements issued covering training clubs’ entitlement to solidarity contributions amounting to USD 271,500.

While training clubs used to carry the burden of identifying rewards and lodging claims if required, training-reward triggers are now automatically identified and processed through the electronic player passport (EPP) procedure and, after due diligence has been conducted, the funds are distributed directly to the clubs concerned. Since November 2022, more than 36,000 EPPs have been generated, recording the career history of over 32,000 players worldwide.