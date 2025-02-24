FIFA publishes CAS & Football Annual Report 2024

FIFA has published the CAS & Football Annual Report 2024, the third edition of this comprehensive document detailing the activities of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in football-related matters worldwide and, specifically, regarding the appeals submitted against FIFA decisions during that time. Notably, football-related cases in 2024 accounted for the vast majority (72%) of all CAS cases. An additional highlight saw CAS deal with the first-ever football-related cases at the ad hoc division for the Olympic Games in Paris, with which three applications were filed against FIFA. The CAS & Football Annual Report 2024 also includes a detailed overview of the most significant case law from both CAS and the Swiss Federal Tribunal. According to article 49 of the FIFA Statutes, CAS is the competent authority to review and decide appeals against final decisions made by the various FIFA bodies. This provision ensures that an independent arbitration tribunal can deal with football-related disputes and review FIFA’s decisions when challenged by the various stakeholders in football, such as member associations, confederations, players, clubs, officials, coaches and agents, etc. The CAS & Football Annual Report 2024 is available here or can be downloaded from legal.fifa.com.