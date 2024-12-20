Fifth FIFA Compliance Summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro in April 2025

Following the success of the first four editions of the FIFA Compliance Summit and in line with the organisation’s continued commitment to promoting good governance and compliance across its member associations, the confederations, and football in general, the fifth FIFA Compliance Summit is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 9 to 10 April 2025. The in-person event will bring together governance and compliance experts and practitioners from across the world of football, including representatives from FIFA member associations and the confederations, to discuss best practices, share knowledge and explore the latest trends. Each of FIFA’s 211 member associations has been invited to send a delegate to the gathering who is responsible for compliance matters of the association. Next year’s summit will be broader in scope than previous editions and aims to support FIFA’s member associations even more effectively. The event programme will cover key compliance areas, including compliance programme development, governance, risk management and internal audit practices. “We’ll explore the topics in depth through presentations, interactive workshops and a round-table discussion, offering practical insights and tools tailored to member associations at various stages of their compliance journeys,” said Anja Zumkeller, FIFA Director of Risk & Compliance and Audit & Advisory. “We look forward to working with our member associations to fulfil our shared objective of safeguarding football.” The event programme can be found here.