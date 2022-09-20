Honduran player Wisdom Niayitey Quaye July suspended on grounds of doping

The player Wisdom Niayitey Quaye July has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to an anti-doping rule violation.

Mr Quaye July, a 24-year-old player from Honduras, tested positive for clostebol following a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ played on 2 February 2022. Clostebol is a non-Specified Substance, which is prohibited under category S1 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List (anabolic agents), and therefore also prohibited under the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations.

The sanction followed the player’s admission of the violation and the subsequent conclusion of a case resolution agreement between the player, FIFA and WADA. The sanction is therefore final and binding.