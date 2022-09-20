Honduran player Wisdom Niayitey Quaye July suspended on grounds of doping

The player Wisdom Niayitey Quaye July has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to an anti-doping rule violation.
Mr Quaye July, a 24-year-old player from Honduras, tested positive for clostebol following a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ played on 2 February 2022. Clostebol is a non-Specified Substance, which is prohibited under category S1 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List (anabolic agents), and therefore also prohibited under the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations.
The sanction followed the player’s admission of the violation and the subsequent conclusion of a case resolution agreement between the player, FIFA and WADA. The sanction is therefore final and binding.
As the period of provisional suspension served by Mr Quaye July has been credited against the aforementioned 18 months period of ineligibility, the player is banned until 1 August 2023.