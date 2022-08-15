FIFA Disciplinary Committee suspends players on grounds of doping

As a result of the presence of the above-mentioned prohibited substances (both being classified as a non-specified substance in the “S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids” category of the World Anti-Doping Code International Standard Prohibited List 2021) in their samples, the players were both found to be in violation of article 6 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations as read in conjunction with article 17 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. As the periods of provisional suspension served by Mr Rivera and Mr Mohamed have been credited against the aforementioned four-year periods of ineligibility, the players are banned until 5 October 2025 and 11 January 2026 each respectively. In line with article 30 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the suspensions cover, inter alia, all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures. The applicable motivated decisions were notified today and have been published on legal.fifa.com.