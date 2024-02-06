The latest FIFA Medical Conference, held in Boston in February 2024, brought together medical professionals from around the world in a landmark gathering, giving them a chance to share knowledge and exchange ideas as part of FIFA’s efforts to make football medicine accessible to all member associations. In keeping with FIFA Medical’s ethos and commitment to providing open, transparent and free resources, all the materials from the global conference – which was attended by male and female doctors from all 211 member associations – are available here.