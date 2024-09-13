FIFA marks World Head Injury Awareness Day with landmark six-month results for Concussion: Suspect and Protect campaign

Campaign has had an estimated reach of over 835m individuals worldwide, as reported at IFAB AGM earlier this month

More than 90 FIFA Member Associations have engaged with the campaign since its September launch

Campaign encourages everyone to be aware that concussion is a serious brain injury, to know when to suspect a concussion and to always protect the player

FIFA’s landmark Concussion: Suspect and Protect awareness campaign, developed in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), has reached an estimated 835m people, engaged 482,700 online and driven 2,070 toolkit downloads, and it is continuing to grow. The campaign was launched in September 2024 and has been adopted by FIFA Member Associations (MAs) across every confederation. More than 90 MAs have attended briefing sessions and have either implemented the campaign or committed to rolling it out at the national team, club and grassroots levels in their respective countries.

Each year on 20 March, World Head Injury Awareness Day (WHIAD) is marked by experts and organisations aiming to increase understanding of head injuries. This year, FIFA’s Dr Andrew Massey, Director of Medical, presented FIFA’s approach to managing concussion and creating awareness at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland.

The Federation of Ugandan Football Associations (FUFA) is just one of the many FIFA Member Associations who have successfully delivered the campaign. FUFA has delivered team briefings to their senior and youth men’s and women’s teams, promoted the campaign on their social media channels and developed a structured programme with their medical staff to implement FIFA Concussion Protocol for Medical Staff and the FIFA Concussion Protocol for Grassroots Football at as many levels as possible.

“The Federation of Uganda Football Associations is proud to support the concussion awareness campaign, a joint initiative by FIFA and the World Health Organization,” said Dr Apollo Ahimbisibwe, FUFA Head of Medical. “We are committed to raising awareness about concussion among Uganda Premier and FUFA Women Super League players, national teams, coaches, medical staff and all stakeholders involved in the beautiful game.

“Through education and training, we emphasise that no match is worth the risk. To ensure a safe playing environment, we will extend this critical message to every corner of the country, reaching schools, non-league football clubs and all football enthusiasts. The safety and well-being of our players are paramount, and we are dedicated to making the game safe for all participants.”

FIFA and WHO launched Suspect and Protect to raise awareness and offer straightforward guidance. Targeting players, coaches and medical professionals, the campaign delivers three clear messages:

Be aware Whether playing, coaching or caring for someone who plays football, it is important to understand that concussion should always be taken seriously. Know the common signs of concussion as well as when to seek urgent medical advice.

Suspect Anyone who sustains a direct impact to the head, or indirect from a blow to the body, neck or shoulder area, should be assessed for the signs of concussion. It is important to remember that symptoms may take up to 72 hours to show, following an impact.

Protect Anyone presenting with one or more concussion symptoms should leave the pitch immediately. A doctor must be seen as soon as possible. Some symptoms require urgent medical attention. Follow the FIFA guidance on returning to play safely.

Meanwhile, with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ on the horizon, FIFA has begun delivering courses to ensure that medical staff have the best possible preparation for dealing with critically ill or injured players on the pitch.

Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk 01:11

The FIFA Emergency Medicine Course – Advanced Level is an essential part of the preparation for all major tournaments and of FIFA’s commitment to standardise medical care at football matches worldwide, providing world-class training to all staff tasked with ensuring players’ welfare.