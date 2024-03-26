Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series

The pilot phase of the FIFA Series™, which involved 24 FIFA member associations and was played at five venues across three continents, came to an end on Tuesday with five matches.

The final matchday saw big wins for Croatia and Guyana, a much-celebrated rare international victory for Brunei Darussalam, while the late match produced a six-goal thriller between Algeria and South Africa.

🥁 Results

FIFA Series 2024 Algeria™ 🇩🇿 Algeria 3-3 South Africa 🇿🇦 FIFA Series 2024 Egypt™ 🇪🇬 Egypt 2-4 Croatia 🇭🇷 🇳🇿 New Zealand 0-0 (2-4 PSO) Tunisia 🇹🇳

FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ A 🇬🇾 Guyana 4-1 Cambodia 🇰🇭 FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ B 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 2-3 Brunei Darussalam 🇧🇳

FIFA Series 2024™ (26 March) Previous 01 / 14 Jonathan Spokeyjack of Vanuatu battles for possession with Mohammad Amin Bin Haji Sisa of Brunei Darussalam 02 / 14 Bong Kalo of Vanuatu (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal 03 / 14 Muhammad Hanif Farhan Bin Azman of Brunei Darussalam is challenged by Jonathan Spokeyjack of Vanuatu 04 / 14 Muhammad Nurikhwan Bin Othman of Brunei Darussalam celebrates scoring his team's second goal 05 / 14 Omari Glasgow of Guyana scores his team's first goal 06 / 14 Omari Glasgow of Guyana celebrates scoring his team's first goal 07 / 14 Algeria v South Africa - FIFA Series 2024 Algeria 08 / 14 Teboho Mokoena of South Africa takes a free-kick 09 / 14 Yassine Benzia of Algeria is challenged by Teboho Mokoena of South Africa 10 / 14 Yassine Benzia of Algeria celebrates with Mohamed Amoura of Algeria after scoring 11 / 14 Yassine Benzia of Algeria scores 12 / 14 Marco Pasalic of Croatia is challenged by Mohamed Abdelmoneim Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed of Egypt 13 / 14 Andrej Kramaric of Croatia celebrates scoring 14 / 14 Lovro Majer of Croatia passes the ball whilst under pressure from Mohamed Abdelmoneim Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed of Egypt Next

Algeria 3-3 South Africa Algeria and South Africa concluded the opening edition of the FIFA Series all square but only after sharing six goals in Algiers. South Africa went into the break with a 2-1 lead but the home side mounted a comeback amid a flurry of openings at either end, with Yassine Benzia’s stunning goal among the highlights.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Algeria 3-3 South Africa 03:00

FIFA Series 2024™ | Yassine Benzia scores stunning goal 00:28

Egypt 2-4 Croatia Croatia came from behind against hosts Egypt to conclude the FIFA Series with a 4-2 victory in the final match. The hosts had initially taken the lead through Ramy Rabia, but Nicola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Andrej Kramaric and Lovro Majer all scored. Mohamed El-Shamy scored a late consolation for the Pharaohs in stoppage time.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Egypt 2-4 Croatia 03:00

New Zealand 0-0 (2-4 PSO) Tunisia A hard-fought match in Cairo fell in favour of Tunisia who triumphed 4-2 on penalties following a scoreless contest. Sarpreet Singh had a glorious opportunity to earn the Kiwis a victory only for his penalty to be saved by Bechir Ben Said. Late red cards for Tunisia’s Elias Achouri and New Zealand’s Liberato Cacace brought the curtain down on regulation time before spot-kicks determined the winner.

FIFA Series 2024™ | New Zealand 0-0 (2-4 PSO) Tunisia 03:00

Guyana 4-1 Cambodia Guyana dominated the contest against Cambodia and got an early reward when Omari Glasgow put them ahead with 21 minutes on the clock. Shortly before the break, Chanthea Sieng missed a good chance to equalise. It was a portent of what was to come as Cambodia levelled the game in the 53rd minute, However, a Glasgow penalty restored Guyana's lead before further goals followed from Leo-Orion Lovell and Ryan Khedoo.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Guyana 4-1 Cambodia 03:00

Vanuatu 2-3 Brunei Darussalam Muhammad Hakeme Yazid Bin Said netted a 93rd minute winner as Brunei Darussalam claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Vanuatu. Bong Kalu had given Vanuatu the lead prior to the interval before Muhd Syafiq Safiuddin Bin Abd Shariff levelled the game. Kerry Lawak restored Vanuatu's lead only for Muhammad Nurikhwan Bin Othman to restore parity for the second time. It was Brunei Darussalam left celebrating thanks to Yazd Bin Said's last-gasp winner.