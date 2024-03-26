Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series

The pilot phase of the FIFA Series™, which involved 24 FIFA member associations and was played at five venues across three continents, came to an end on Tuesday with five matches.
The final matchday saw big wins for Croatia and Guyana, a much-celebrated rare international victory for Brunei Darussalam, while the late match produced a six-goal thriller between Algeria and South Africa.
🥁 Results
FIFA Series 2024 Algeria™ 🇩🇿 Algeria 3-3 South Africa 🇿🇦 FIFA Series 2024 Egypt™ 🇪🇬 Egypt 2-4 Croatia 🇭🇷 🇳🇿 New Zealand 0-0 (2-4 PSO) Tunisia 🇹🇳
FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ A 🇬🇾 Guyana 4-1 Cambodia 🇰🇭 FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ B 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 2-3 Brunei Darussalam 🇧🇳
FIFA Series 2024™ (26 March)
Jonathan Spokeyjack of Vanuatu battles for possession with Mohammad Amin Bin Haji Sisa of Brunei Darussalam
Bong Kalo of Vanuatu (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Algeria 3-3 South Africa Algeria and South Africa concluded the opening edition of the FIFA Series all square but only after sharing six goals in Algiers. South Africa went into the break with a 2-1 lead but the home side mounted a comeback amid a flurry of openings at either end, with Yassine Benzia’s stunning goal among the highlights.
Egypt 2-4 Croatia Croatia came from behind against hosts Egypt to conclude the FIFA Series with a 4-2 victory in the final match. The hosts had initially taken the lead through Ramy Rabia, but Nicola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Andrej Kramaric and Lovro Majer all scored. Mohamed El-Shamy scored a late consolation for the Pharaohs in stoppage time.
New Zealand 0-0 (2-4 PSO) Tunisia A hard-fought match in Cairo fell in favour of Tunisia who triumphed 4-2 on penalties following a scoreless contest. Sarpreet Singh had a glorious opportunity to earn the Kiwis a victory only for his penalty to be saved by Bechir Ben Said. Late red cards for Tunisia’s Elias Achouri and New Zealand’s Liberato Cacace brought the curtain down on regulation time before spot-kicks determined the winner.
Guyana 4-1 Cambodia Guyana dominated the contest against Cambodia and got an early reward when Omari Glasgow put them ahead with 21 minutes on the clock. Shortly before the break, Chanthea Sieng missed a good chance to equalise. It was a portent of what was to come as Cambodia levelled the game in the 53rd minute, However, a Glasgow penalty restored Guyana's lead before further goals followed from Leo-Orion Lovell and Ryan Khedoo.
Vanuatu 2-3 Brunei Darussalam Muhammad Hakeme Yazid Bin Said netted a 93rd minute winner as Brunei Darussalam claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Vanuatu. Bong Kalu had given Vanuatu the lead prior to the interval before Muhd Syafiq Safiuddin Bin Abd Shariff levelled the game. Kerry Lawak restored Vanuatu's lead only for Muhammad Nurikhwan Bin Othman to restore parity for the second time. It was Brunei Darussalam left celebrating thanks to Yazd Bin Said's last-gasp winner.