Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™

Freshly appointed coaches Hossam Hassan and Vladimir Petković made winning starts on debut with Egypt and Algeria respectively in Friday's FIFA Series 2024™ encounters.

Results

FIFA Series 2024 Algeria™ Algeria 3-2 Bolivia

FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ A Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Cambodia

FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ B Bermuda 2-0 Brunei Darussalam

FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan™ Tanzania 0-1 Bulgaria Azerbaijan 1-0 Mongolia

FIFA Series 2024 Egypt™ Egypt 1-0 New Zealand

FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka™ Central African Republic 6-0 Bhutan Sri Lanka 0-0 Papua New Guinea

Algeria 3-2 Bolivia Newly installed Algeria coach Vladimir Petković saw his side lead, and then come from behind to win against their CONMEBOL opponents in Algiers. Amine Gouiri's first senior international goal put the Fennecs ahead just before half-time, but Carmelo Algarañaz's volley almost immediately after the restart was followed by Jair Reinoso's header to slide Bolivia in the box seat with 20 minutes to go. Yassine Benzia then equalised before Aïssa Mandi's header three minutes into added time earned his new boss a debut win.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Algeria 3-2 Bolivia 03:00

Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Cambodia First-half goals from Jose Elo and Basilio Socoliche in Jeddah gave the African side a perfect start to the FIFA Series 2024.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Cambodia 03:00

Bermuda 2-0 Brunei Darussalam Aunde Todd and Djair Parfitt-Williams scored two late second-half goals as Bermuda defeated Brunei Darussalam in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Bermuda 2-0 Brunei Darussalam 03:00

Tanzania 0-1 Bulgaria Bulgaria edged out Tanzania in Baku thanks to a sensational free-kick from their captain Kiril Despodov in the 52nd minute. The forward produced a magnificent goal, leaving Tanzania's goalkeeper Kwesi Kawawa helpless.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Tanzania 0-1 Bulgaria 03:00

Azerbaijan 1-0 Mongolia Centre-back Bahlul Mustafazade scored in stoppage time as Azerbaijan beat Mongolia in Baku. In a match completely dominated by the hosts, a corner kick found the head of Mustafazade, who gave his team a winning start to the tournament.

Egypt 1-0 New Zealand Mostafa Mohamed got the only goal of the game in Cairo as Egypt - and their new coach - made a positive start. Mohamed struck from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark to secure his side the win, though both teams hit the woodwork in a keenly contested game at the Egypt International Stadium.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Egypt 1-0 New Zealand 03:00

Central African Republic 6-0 Bhutan Central African Republic kicked off their FIFA Series 2024™ campaign with a convincing 6-0 victory over Bhutan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Trésor Toropité opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Ghislain Vénuste Baboula and Karl Namnganda both scored a brace in the second half with Hamissou Dangabo also on the scoresheet.

Sri Lanka 0-0 Papua New Guinea Hosts Sri Lanka were left frustrated after a goalless draw against Papua New Guinea in their first match of the FIFA Series 2024™. Despite dominating for spells and creating numerous chances, the Asian side could not find the crucial breakthrough.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Sri Lanka 0-0 Papua New Guinea 03:00

Next matches