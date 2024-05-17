Tarciane looking ahead to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ with As Canarinhas

2024 marked a big year for Brazil, who were selected as hosts for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™

“When I heard the news, I was jumping for joy,” said Brazil’s rising star, Tarciane

As Canarinhas also progressed in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking

2024 proved to be an excellent year for Brazilian women’s football. Having dropped out of the Top 10 of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking™ at the end of 2023, As Canarinhas have reclaimed their spot in the rankings.

Their renaissance last year was given a considerable boost by picking up two silver medals – one at the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup 2024 in March, and the other at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 in August.

Off the pitch, Brazil also scored a victory that was just as rewarding as their efforts on it. The country successfully bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™, coming out on top against the joint bid of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands during the 74th FIFA Congress, which took place in Bangkok in May. For its players, the news was almost as good as a trophy.

“When I heard the news, I was jumping for joy,” Seleçao defender Tarciane admitted in an interview with Inside FIFA. “This will be a one-of-a-kind event. It will generate an enormous amount of happiness for all those who love and follow the sport, particularly for the Brazilian fans,” she said.

She is speaking from experience. Tarciane was 11 when the last FIFA World Cup™ took place in Brazil in 2014. And despite the disappointment of the host’s elimination in the semi-final, she has not forgotten that special tournament. “Clearly, this World Cup motivated me to become the international defender that I am today,” she said. “This is the kind of event that inspires you. It makes you want to become an athlete and to represent your country at a World Cup.”

A genuine raw talent, Tarciane’s determination to win stemmed from that famous World Cup. In this respect, the Brazilian is a testament of the legacy that a World Cup can leave for a country. Alongside Lauren (22), Bruninha (22), Giovana Queiroz (21) and even Priscila (20), Tarciane is part of a budding squad of players that will form the foundations of the Seleçao team in the years to come. Just as the country will build on its 2014 infrastructure to welcome the world again in 2027. It’s “natural”.

And “natural” has been a fundamental concept behind Brazil’s World Cup bid. The federation’s slogan tells you all you need to know: “As natural as football”. Behind the motto, two key ideas stand out: sustainable development and the role of football, which should be a “natural” part of our lives. “I’m expecting the whole country to unite and get behind the Brazilian team,” Tarciane continued. “The World Cup generates a special feeling that brings the sport even closer to fans. This is a key event in the development of Brazilian women’s football.”

The strategy is centred around several objectives: consolidating the reputation of Brazil as natural hosts by leaning on its recent “golden generation” in organising large international events; leaving a technical and human legacy by ensuring that women are given access to decision-making positions in the organisation of the competition; increasing the participation of young girls and women by focusing on specific objectives at club level; building on Brazil’s recent efforts in sustainable development; addressing the new generation of supporters via social networks; and protecting women and their rights.

74th FIFA Congress 2024 | Brazil appointed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts 01:46

By achieving its goals, Brazil’s bid would follow in the footsteps of the previous major competition which took place in Australia and New Zealand, which was a resounding success. Tarciane missed the competition, much to her regret. “I think everything happens for a reason. I told myself that I would get more opportunities to make my dream come true, and that begins with this World Cup in Brazil. I work hard every day to make it happen. “I just want to improve, learn, and be ready for when this new opportunity comes knocking.”