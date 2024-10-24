FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024™

Thursday 24 October 2024, 08:00
Argentina still top FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™, Comoros continue climb

  • 175 international matches played in October

  • World champions Argentina still lead the way, but the top three are bunching up

  • Comoros, Sudan and Botswana make the biggest moves

Thirty-two qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26™, 47 for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, 79 Nations League matches and 17 friendlies were played during the recent international window, making October 2024 a particularly busy month of football and one that has led to a number of changes in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™. The top three teams are also bunching up. Argentina (1st) are still on top, but their lead over France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) has been cut. England (4th), Brazil (5th) and Belgium (6th) have all held onto their positions. Portugal (7th, up 1) and Italy (9th, up 1) are the only climbers within the top 10, which is completed by the Netherlands (8th, down 1) and Colombia (10th, down 1), with Germany (11th, up 2) now knocking on the door.

FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking October 2024

Elsewhere, Algeria (37th, up 4), Peru (38th, up 5) and Greece (42nd, up 6) have all made moves worthy of note, and Cameroon (49th, up 4) have returned to the top 50. Other African teams to have made significant progress in the ranking include Equatorial Guinea (88th, up 6), Zimbabwe (117th, up 7), The Gambia (128th, up 7) and Botswana (140th, up 7), the last of whom, the Zebras, have posted the biggest jump overall in terms of points gained (up 38.30 points). There is further cause for celebration for Africa as two other CAF teams have climbed the most places (10) in this edition of the ranking, namely Comoros (108th) and Sudan (110th), who came out on top against Tunisia and Ghana, respectively, in their recent home-and-away duels as part of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers.

LeaderArgentina (unchanged)
Moves into top 10none
Moves out of top 10none
Matches played in total11
Most matches played166 teams (2 matches each)
Biggest move by pointsBotswana (up 38.30 points)
Biggest move by ranksComoros, Sudan (up 10 ranks)
Biggest drop by pointsCabo Verde (down 38.30 points)
Biggest drop by ranksTunisia (down 11 ranks)
Newly ranked teamsnone
Teams that are no longer rankednone
Inactive teams, not rankedEritrea

Comoros have been on the up for several months now and they are once again in their highest-ever position in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking.

Click here to view the full ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking will be published on 28 November.

