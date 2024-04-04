Belgium on the podium, Qatar and Comoros on the march

Total of 174 international matches since February

Changes in the top ten

Qatar, Comoros and Indonesia on the move

A total of 174 matches, spanning all four corners of the globe, were played during the most recent window in the Men’s International Match Calendar. Asian teams were involved in various formats, including FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers, whereas the Concacaf zone witnessed the final phase of the Nations League. There were also several friendly matches in each of the six confederations as part of the FIFA Series 2024™.

These matches have had a significant effect on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, most notably within the top ten.

Argentina (1st) continue to lead the way ahead of France (2nd), but Belgium (3rd, up 1) have returned to the podium at the expense of England (4th, down 1). Brazil (5th) complete the top five, but Portugal (6th, up 1) are now knocking on the door. The Netherlands (7th, down 1) have slipped one place, whereas Spain (8th), Italy (9th) and Croatia (10th) have all held on to their positions.

USA (11th, up 2), Colombia (12th, up 2), Ukraine (22nd, up 2) and Poland (28th, up 2) have all made progress up the ranking, as have Czechia (36th, up 4), Palestine (93rd, up 4) and Kyrgyz Republic (100th, up 4), all of whom have taken the biggest strides among the top 100 teams.

Leader Argentina (unchanged) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 174 Most matches played 167 teams (2 matches) Biggest move by points Indonesia (up 30.04) Biggest move by rank Indonesia (up 8) Biggest drop by points Vietnam (down 30.04) Biggest drop by rank Vietnam (down 10) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked Eritrea

It is outside of the top 100, however, that the biggest movers are to be found. Libya (114th, up 6) and Afghanistan (151st, up 7) have made impressive progress, but it is Indonesia (134th, up 8) who are the biggest climbers on the back of their two victories over Vietnam during FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers. Finally, the performances of Qatar (34th, up 3) and Comoros (117th, up 4) are also worthy of mention as both teams are now currently in their highest-ever position in the ranking. Click here to view the full ranking.