Argentina rule the roost

Three continental competitions and a plethora of international friendlies have been served up in June and July, with no fewer than 125 matches having been contested across the globe, generating plenty of movement in the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking. Having successfully defended their CONMEBOL Copa América crown, Argentina (1st) tighten their grip at the top of the pile. France (2nd) are still their closest challengers, after reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024. Newly crowned European champions Spain (3rd, up 5) have yet more reason to celebrate after hauling themselves into the top three of the ranking, while beaten finalists England (4th, up 1) are just behind the leading pack, having leapfrogged Brazil (5th, down 1).

Belgium (6th, down 3) now find themselves outside the top five, with the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th, down 2) just behind them. Colombia (9th, up 3) may find solace in their creditable return to the top ten despite a narrow defeat to La Albiceleste in the Copa América decider, while Italy (10th) stay as they were. Elsewhere in the top 50, two sides have risen spectacularly up the standings after having graced the quarter finals of their respective continental competitions – Türkiye (26th, up 16) and Venezuela (37th, up 17). Other notable advances were made by Panama (35th, up 8) and Canada (40th, up 8), who both performed admirably on US soil. OFC Men’s Nations Cup winners New Zealand (94th, up 13) are back amongst the top 100 after a seven-year hiatus, while other Pacific nations also made notable progress, including Fiji (153rd, up 13) and Vanuatu (162nd, up 8).