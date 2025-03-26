FIFA Club Management Workshops strengthening professional game in Nicaragua and Suriname

Global initiative to support clubs’ growth and professionalisation , in line with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027

FIFA working closely with member associations FENIFUT and SVB

Workshops highlight FIFA’s commitment to the professional game and the future of the sport in Nicaragua and Suriname

FIFA has underlined its commitment to football development in the Concacaf region by holding two FIFA Club Management Workshops last week, one each in Managua and Paramaribo, the respective capitals of Nicaragua and Suriname.

The workshops constitute a global initiative to support clubs’ growth and professionalisation, in line with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, and form a strategic part of FIFA’s vision to create a more competitive and balanced football ecosystem. A well-structured league provides players, coaches and match officials with a competitive environment in which they can thrive, while also attracting fans and sponsors to support its own growth.

By focusing on the development, professionalisation and growth of club football, FIFA aims to ensure that a wider array of players, clubs and national teams can compete at the highest levels, thus elevating the sport both regionally and globally. The session in Managua was attended by Nicaraguan Football Association (FENIFUT) President Manuel Quintanilla. In Paramaribo, both the Surinamese Football Association (SVB) General Secretary, Mitchell Kisoor, and the chairman of the board of the Suriname Major League, Rolf Verwey, attended the event.

Hosted over two days in Nicaragua and three days in Suriname, the workshops were specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by clubs in both countries. Through a series of presentations on key topics such as governance, finance, business development and competition management, the events provided insights designed to enhance the attendees’ expertise and propel their organisations to greater success both on and off the pitch.

FIFA Club Management Workshop in Managua (Nicaragua)
FIFA Club Management Workshop in Paramaribo (Suriname)

“Through the FIFA Club Management Workshops, an increasing number of member associations are advancing the professionalisation of their club football ecosystems and implementing management best practices. For these sessions, FIFA partnered with FENIFUT and the SVB to organise the workshops in Nicaragua and Suriname, recognising the strong potential for football development in both countries,” said Ornella Bellia, FIFA’s Director of Professional Football Relations & Development.

Professional football is a cornerstone of the game’s development, shaping not only clubs but entire football ecosystems. Jair Bertoni FIFA’s Regional Director Americas

“With club football at the heart of the game, FIFA’s vision is to enable clubs from every region to compete at the highest level on and off the pitch,” she added.