Gianni Infantino hails “new and different level” FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund

FIFA President says “historic” Legacy Fund keeps promise that “the impact of this (FIFA) World Cup would be felt over many, many years”

Support for refugees, education, public and occupational health provides the focus of USD 50 million fund

FIFA partnering with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund takes the concept “to a completely new and different level” after the wide-ranging impact of the initiative was announced during a video call that included a signature ceremony between FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the International Trade Centre (ITC). With the agreement of the SC and the Qatar Football Association, FIFA announced in November 2022 that – for the first time – the Legacy Fund of a FIFA World Cup™ would have an impact beyond the borders of the host country.

Now, the USD 50 million fund will focus on refugees, education, and public and occupational health as FIFA collaborates with the SC, UNHCR, WHO, WTO, and the ITC.

“Today is a very important day – I would actually say a historic day – a day on which we announce the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund,” said the FIFA President. “It brings the concept of a legacy fund to a completely new and different level. In 2022, we organised, here in Qatar, the best FIFA World Cup ever and, at that time, we promised that the legacy and the impact of this World Cup would be felt over many, many years. “And today, we make this promise a reality: a reality by making sure that an amount of USD 50 million is invested in key projects…involving refugees, involving occupational health, involving women, involving education and, of course, as well, a part on football development. A new era in terms of legacy funds, an important project and a great impact which will be long-standing of the best FIFA World Cup ever in Qatar in 2022.”

FIFA and Qatar launch FIFA World Cup 2022™ Legacy Fund 03:26

Presented and signed during an online meeting attended by the FIFA President, SC Secretary General H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, WTO Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund will have a multi-faceted impact across a number of regions as a result of the joint-collaboration of all parties.