Gianni Infantino meets new Angolan Football Association President

The FIFA President and Angolan Football Association (FAF) President Fernando Alves Simões discuss football development ahead of the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony

Mr Infantino congratulates his Angolan counterpart on his election in late November this year

Football future in the African country looks bright with recent on-pitch success and ambitious infrastructure projects in pipeline

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met new Angolan Football Association (FAF) President Fernando Alves Simões on the sidelines of the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

Mr Alves Simões took office on 30 November 2024 after running a programme of professionalising the Angolan domestic league, developing the women’s game and ending the practice that clubs must cover the costs of referees.

He takes charge with Angolan football on an upward trajectory, with the men’s senior national team have already earned themselves a place at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

“It was fantastic to meet Angolan Football Association President Fernando Alves Simões, who was recently elected with an ambitious programme to develop the beautiful game in his country,” said Mr Infantino, who was joined in the meeting by FIFA General Secretary Mattias Grafström and Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director Africa.

“There have been notable recent successes for the men’s national teams in both FIFA World Cup 2026 and CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifying, and in reaching the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

“President Alves Simões’ objectives of professionalising the domestic league and reinforcing women’s football will ensure more sporting success in the future. They also became the first African country to host a FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme session earlier this year, a clear indication that our sport is also moving in the right direction off the pitch.”

The FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme session which was heldin Luanda in July this year, brought together two representatives from each of Angola’s 16 first division clubs as well as the President and CEO of the National Association of Angolan Football Clubs (ANCAF).

It is an initiative that aims to equip club officials with all the skills they need to run their organisation efficiently and sits comfortably with President Alves Simões’ outlook. The programme will be implemented in partnership with Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda going forward.

With a project to renovate and expand the FAF’s National Technical Centre in the pipeline – a potential USD 3 million investment that could benefit from FIFA Forward support – President Alves Simões was delighted to have the opportunity to talk about the future of Angolan football.