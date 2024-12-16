FIFA Diploma in Club Management course provides current club executives with best practice learnings and knowledge-sharing and network-building opportunities

FIFA President underlines need for “top leaders” in club football in speech at one of the programme’s in-person sessions in Doha, Qatar

More players can reach summit through club football, says FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “We have to grow club football all over the world”, in a speech to participants on the opening day of the third edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management during one of the programme’s in-person sessions in Doha, Qatar.

The 18-month FIFA Diploma in Club Management course, which was introduced in 2021, has established itself as a prestigious knowledge-sharing and networking platform for senior figures in club football worldwide.

The Diploma is open to club executives, former international players and coaches currently working for a club in a managerial position, and its overall aim is to ensure best practice across the wide range of activities that a modern football club must master in order to be successful on and off the pitch.

“I hope that when you finish your course, you will feel that you have really learned something and gained some important background for your future professional career because we need, all over the world, top leaders in club football to make the game grow all over the world,” said Mr Infantino.

“There is no reason why club football should be big only in a couple of countries in Western Europe, with a handful of maybe 10 top clubs. We have to grow club football all over the world.

“If you think about club football, what do you think about? The Champions League, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and so on and so forth. FIFA, as the world governing body of football, has to do something for club football as well because, actually, every professional player plays for a club.”

It is a significant pillar in FIFA’s overall strategy to reinforce and support club football worldwide. To date, the Diploma has succeeded in forging a strong bond between world football’s governing body and clubs, a relationship that was only enhanced by the recent draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the most inclusive global club football tournament ever.

The connection between FIFA and clubs will be reinforced by further initiatives, notably the establishment of a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, as part of the goal of having 50 national team and 50 club sides capable of competing at the very highest level and challenging for titles.

“It is important for us to make sure that these experiences can be shared all over the world. So, we have to focus, on one side, on the pitch, and on the other side – as well – off the pitch,” said Mr Infantino. “When it comes to off the pitch, we have these (programmes) which allow all of you and your colleagues to share experiences and to gain a lot of experiences, as well.”

Mr Infantino pointed out that very few players will have the opportunity to win or even play at a FIFA World Cup™, but the opportunity to reach the summit can be achieved through club football.

“We have George Weah, the first African and only African player who won the Ballon d’Or, also President of Liberia, the country. He never played in the (FIFA) World Cup. He never played in a (FIFA) World Cup. He could never win a (FIFA) World Cup,” the FIFA President remarked. “He would probably have won, or at least have had a chance to win a (FIFA) Club World Cup if it existed, with AC Milan at the time, or Paris Saint-Germain, or whatever, or another of the top clubs for which he probably would have played. We need to create opportunities to give children all over the world the dream to play to be the best in the world.”

As participating clubs enter the FIFA Club Management Network, they also get the opportunity to share experiences with the goal of raising standards in club management across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations, helping them to develop and professionalise off the pitch to be able to perform better on it.

“I thank you for your vision of staying close to the clubs,” said Pedro Cedillo Martínez, international Vice-President of CF Pachuca, whose club are currently competing in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup2024 ™ and will also participate in the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup next year.“Previously, we felt like it was some big statement (from) far away in Switzerland, and now, we can feel closer to FIFA.”

The first week of the third edition of the diploma is being held in Qatar, concluding on the second anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final.

“This is a really innovative development for the programme and, indeed, the level of speakers and attendees reflects the professional level of this session,” said His Excellency Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, President of the Qatar Football Association, who welcomed the invitation extended to executives from Qatar Stars League (QSL) clubs; “I’m sure it will be very informative and rewarding for them.”

The programme counts Italy’s FIFA World Cup™-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, Club América’s Women’s Football Sporting Director Claudia Carrion, AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro and Simba SC Chairman Salum Abdallah Muhene among its alumni from its first two editions. Another FIFA World Cup winner, Giorgio Chiellini – now Juventus’ Head of Football Institutional Relations – and FIFA Legends Éric Abidal, Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Pastore are all taking part in the current edition of the programme.

“Supporting players goes beyond on-pitch performance – it requires a holistic approach that addresses the unique pressures they face in professional football,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations and Development.