FECOFOOT President and Gianni Infantino discuss growth of football in Congo

"I was delighted to meet the President of the Congolese Football Association, Jean Guy Mayolas, as I visited the Congolese capital Brazzaville in 2021 and was happy to see that FECOFOOT has been doing an excellent job of growing football in the country," said the FIFA President. That visit preceded investment in a new technical centre in Ignié, which saw the installation of two artificial pitches, the second of which is now floodlit. "President Mayolas has been a great supporter of FIFA's efforts to develop our sport in this beautiful region of Africa and I wish him all the best for the future," Mr Infantino added.