“Incredible honour”: Gianni Infantino thanks President Donald Trump for show of support

Incoming US President Donald Trump thanks FIFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during pre-inauguration rally
Remarks are a display of the high esteem in which FIFA is held
Gianni Infantino has a great friendship with the 45th and now 47th US President
Gianni Infantino has thanked Donald Trump for referencing FIFA and the FIFA President by name in an address at a rally which was staged on the eve of the 47th US President’s inauguration in Washington DC. Mr Infantino, who was present at the event and will also attend Monday’s inauguration in the American capital, said it was “unique (and) beautiful” for FIFA and was a demonstration of the great respect football’s governing body enjoys around the world. Mr Trump had welcomed the FIFA President to his residence in Florida on Friday, 17 January 2025, where they discussed the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, to be entirely hosted by the United States, and the FIFA World Cup 26™, which the country will co-host with Canada and Mexico.
During the pre-inauguration rally, Mr Trump said he was looking forward to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States, which will both take place during his presidency.
“So I am going to be your President for the Olympics and for the (FIFA) World Cup. So Gianni, thank you for the (2026 FIFA) World Cup, and everybody, thank you for the (2028) Olympics, we are going to have a great time,” Mr Trump said.
Mr Infantino said: “What an incredible honour, (and) what an incredible privilege at the victory rally. (US) President Donald J. Trump, in his speech, mentioned FIFA, mentioned myself, thanking us, looking forward to the events we are organising here, of course, the (FIFA) World Cup mostly. “Well, this is FIFA at the maximum of its' respect; being mentioned by the new President of the United States of America in his victory rally, in his victory speech, is unique (and) is beautiful. I would like to thank President Trump, with whom I have a great friendship, and to assure him that, together, we will make not only America great again, but also the entire world, of course, because football - or soccer - unites the world.”
Previously, Mr Infantino was invited to the White House where the two met during Mr Trump’s first presidency in August 2018 and was also invited to make the introduction speech at a dinner hosted by Mr Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020. More recently, Mr Trump delivered a pre-recorded video message at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw, held in Miami, United States, on Thursday 5 December 2024.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump
01/05
US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose with a jersey presented to Trump by Infantino during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 28, 2018
02/05
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the United States Donald Trump at at the 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place across 12 stadiums in 11 Host Cities and will feature the world’s best 32 club teams in the most inclusive global club competition ever played, ushering in a new era for club football.
The FIFA World Cup 26 will feature 48 teams and will be played in 16 cities across the three host countries and is expected to see more than five million fans attending matches, with six billion more worldwide engaging with the tournament.