“Incredible honour”: Gianni Infantino thanks President Donald Trump for show of support

Incoming US President Donald Trump thanks FIFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during pre-inauguration rally

Remarks are a display of the high esteem in which FIFA is held

Gianni Infantino has a great friendship with the 45th and now 47th US President

Gianni Infantino has thanked Donald Trump for referencing FIFA and the FIFA President by name in an address at a rally which was staged on the eve of the 47th US President’s inauguration in Washington DC. Mr Infantino, who was present at the event and will also attend Monday’s inauguration in the American capital, said it was “unique (and) beautiful” for FIFA and was a demonstration of the great respect football’s governing body enjoys around the world. Mr Trump had welcomed the FIFA President to his residence in Florida on Friday, 17 January 2025, where they discussed the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, to be entirely hosted by the United States, and the FIFA World Cup 26™, which the country will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

During the pre-inauguration rally, Mr Trump said he was looking forward to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States, which will both take place during his presidency.

“So I am going to be your President for the Olympics and for the (FIFA) World Cup. So Gianni, thank you for the (2026 FIFA) World Cup, and everybody, thank you for the (2028) Olympics, we are going to have a great time,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Infantino said: “What an incredible honour, (and) what an incredible privilege at the victory rally. (US) President Donald J. Trump, in his speech, mentioned FIFA, mentioned myself, thanking us, looking forward to the events we are organising here, of course, the (FIFA) World Cup mostly. “Well, this is FIFA at the maximum of its' respect; being mentioned by the new President of the United States of America in his victory rally, in his victory speech, is unique (and) is beautiful. I would like to thank President Trump, with whom I have a great friendship, and to assure him that, together, we will make not only America great again, but also the entire world, of course, because football - or soccer - unites the world.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump Previous 01 / 05 US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose with a jersey presented to Trump by Infantino during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 28, 2018 02 / 05 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the United States Donald Trump at at the 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit 03 / 05 US President Donald Trump shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2019 04 / 05 US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Global Chief Executive Officers dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020 05 / 05 Donald Trump talks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida Next

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place across 12 stadiums in 11 Host Cities and will feature the world’s best 32 club teams in the most inclusive global club competition ever played, ushering in a new era for club football.