Gianni Infantino: FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw is a historic day for club football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrated a “historic day” for club football when he took part in the draw for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ , a tournament which will herald a new era for competitive club football on a global stage when it takes place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July 2025. Appearing at the start of the star-studded draw show in Miami, Mr Infantino said that a global club competition had been the missing link in the world’s most popular sport. During the event, the FIFA President announced the FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy would be going on a world tour starting in New York on 16 January 2025.

“This is a historic day because today marks the day of the draw of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup,” the FIFA President said. “Football united the world through the (FIFA) World Cup. The men's (FIFA) World Cup since 1930, the (FIFA) Women's World Cup since 1991. But what was missing was something for club football to determine who was the best club in the world. We have it now - the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts a new era in club football. “It's about inclusivity, it's about bringing clubs from all over the world, the 32 best clubs and best players from all over the world, together in the United States… to determine which one is truly the best in the world.” He added that “every film, every single fan from every corner of the world [can] watch every second of every match live” after DAZN was confirmed as the exclusive worldwide broadcaster for the tournament the day before. Mr Infantino said that the “unique” and “iconic” trophy would go on a global tour, visiting all 32 participating teams so that fans could see it up close. “This trophy will come and see you all, all over the world,” he said. “And the first team that will be able to lift this iconic trophy will be the team that wins the final on 13 July (2025) in the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.”