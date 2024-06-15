Teams look forward to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ as one year milestone marked

Final countdown as one year until FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ marked

Clubs say they are hungry to compete at the tournament

Inaugural 32-team edition of will take place in USA next year

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is exactly one year away with competing teams stating their pride and inspiration as the tournament edges ever closer. The new 32-team event will kick-off on 15 June 2025 in the United States, one year ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26™ which the country will co-host with North American neighbours Canada and Mexico.

“The guys are excited and know that we are going to compete against the best clubs in the world. We watch UEFA Champions League in the locker room every Tuesday and Wednesday that it’s on, so yes, there is a buzz within our team watching the big teams play. To have a chance to compete at that level is something that we’ve always dreamed of. I think our team is really excited for the opportunity.” Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder

"I think it's a great opportunity for everyone in the world, not just for the players, because everyone will have the chance to see games they've always been waiting for. It will definitely be a very successful Club World Cup. If I have the opportunity to be at Flamengo and participate in this Club World Cup (it) will definitely be one of the best championships I've ever played in my life.” David Luiz, CR Flamengo defender

"The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ means everything to our club. Everyone connected with Auckland City FC is excited about next year but I don't think it has really sunk in for a lot of people what it is we've achieved or what it means. Our history in this competition is relatively good but the expansion to 32 clubs adds a new and interesting dimension to everything, which we are looking forward to. "We've always been very proud to represent our club, country and confederation. We take this responsibility very seriously even though we will be the smallest club in the competition by a considerable factor. Whatever happens in a year from now, we will strive to do our best on and off the pitch to provide the best representation of club football in New Zealand and Oceania that Auckland City FC can." Gordon Watson, Auckland City FC general manager

“This is my second FIFA Club World Cup and my tenth FIFA-organised tournament, so I am full of determination especially for this new version of the competition which adds even more excitement. My first match after being appointed as head coach of Ulsan was a FIFA Club World Cup match and I still have some regrets about it, so I am eager to win this time and ensure we show our best on the world stage.” Hong Myungbo, Ulsan HD head coach

"It's an honor for me to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 defending Al-Hilal. The best clubs in the world and the best athletes in the world will be there, and obviously this is the place where Al-Hilal and my teammates should be. The expectations for the tournament are huge and I'm sure that we'll be ready to represent our fans." Neymar, Al-Hilal forward

“The club wants to not only be one of the best clubs in the African continent but of course [also] from a global perspective, and the reach is unbelievable. If the team has that type of reach only based on performances on the pitch you can just imagine we scale into the Club World Cup space how much potential does this football club have.” Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns FC head coach