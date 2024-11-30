Soaring global engagement for greatest ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ as sustainability benchmarks set

Two billion fans followed the 2023 tournament in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand

Increased reach in Oceania, Africa and the Middle East reflects truly global tournament footprint for an event which featured eight debutants

FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Sustainability Report identifies how tournament team addressed 12 key sustainability priorities

More than two billion people engaged with the most global and inclusive edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, while new benchmarks for how major events can be organised in an environmentally responsible, socially inclusive, and human rights-conscious manner were realised, two tournament reports have revealed.

The event, staged in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand set new records in ticket sales, broadcast audiences, and digital engagement, and the reports revealed its achievements also extended far beyond the pitch.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Global Engagement and Audience Report compiled by Nielsen – a global leader in audience insights, data and analytics – revealed significantly increased broadcast reach for the tournament in Oceania, Africa and the Middle East.

Almost two million fans filled the stadiums for the ninth edition of the tournament, which was the first to feature 32 teams and displayed the increasing strength in depth of women’s national team football as debutant teams created long-lasting memories. Their enthusiasm was matched by audiences all over the world, following the action via linear television, digital and social media platforms and FIFA channels.

The accompanying detailed report includes a geographical analysis which shows that the tournament – the first to be co-hosted by FIFA Member Associations representing two different confederations – was a massive success in the Oceania region, which saw a 232.6% increase in viewership compared to the previous edition, staged in France in 2019. Prime-time live coverage enraptured fans in both host nations, with a 161.3% boost in numbers in Aotearoa New Zealand coupled with an improvement of 204.1% in Australia, as the Matildas reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Furthermore, the coverage and reach of Pan Middle Eastern broadcaster beIN SPORTS was chiefly responsible for audience growth of 338.8% in Africa and the Middle East compared to the previous edition. The move to 32 teams gave more opportunities to shine on the global stage and inspired girls and women all over the world to get involved in the world’s number one sport.

In all, an average of 14.12 million fans from around the world tuned into the action across the 64 matches, which culminated in Spain lifting the trophy for the first time with a 1-0 success over England in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal. Meanwhile, the Matildas’ 3-0 defeat to England at the semi-final stage was the most-watch television event in Australia since records began.

In addition, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Sustainability Report reflects the concerted efforts made by FIFA, its’ locally-based tournament subsidiary, and all stakeholders involved to prioritise sustainability in every aspect of the event.

From accessibility measures to environmental impact mitigation, from human rights considerations to safeguarding initiatives, the report details how the tournament was built on a foundation of sustainable practices, with a strong focus on the legacy we leave for future generations.

Commenting on the publication of the report, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “As the governing body of football, we at FIFA have both a responsibility and a unique opportunity to promote the game, harness its power, protect its integrity and make it accessible to all. As we look towards the future and begin preparations for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup, our commitment to sustainability will remain at the core of our planning.

“By highlighting achievements such as accessible ticketing, environmental initiatives, and human rights protections, it serves as both a reflection of our progress and a guide for future events.”